CyboEnergy Releases the World’s First Battery-less Off-Grid Solar Inverter for Air Conditioners

CyboEnergy, Inc. (Rancho Cordova, CA), the developer of the world’s first solar power Mini-Inverter that possesses the key merits of both central inverters and microinverters, announced today that the company has released a family of off-grid and on/off-grid CyboInverters that can run Inverter-Air-Conditioners (IAC) without batteries. New product spec sheets are released and downloadable from www.cyboenergy.com.

CyboEnergy CEO Dr. George Cheng said, “Inverter-Air-Conditioners (IAC) are becoming more popular. They can start with small amounts of surge power; therefore, our special off-grid CyboInverters can run these air conditioners with just solar panels. No battery is required. We believe off-grid solar air-conditioning has huge market potential in many parts of the world where the electric grid is poor or there is no electricity.”

The graphic above shows a 4-channel 1.2KW off-grid CyboInverter that directly connects to four 250W to 330W solar panels with MC-4 connectors. It can run a 9000 to 12000 Btu IAC. The graphic below shows an off-grid CyboInverter Twin-Pack that connects to eight solar panels and can run an 18000 to 24000 Btu IAC or multiple smaller IACs. Solar panels and CyboInverters can be installed on the roof with “plug-and-play” installation. The AC output wire runs down to connect to the IAC. Since the system is so simple and easy to install, the total system cost is affordable, especially as the solar panel price has dropped substantially. Most off-grid inverters on the market require batteries to operate. This battery-less solar air conditioning system is unique, cost effective, and can work in high temperature and high humidity areas.

The following table lists the off-grid and on/off-grid CyboInverters that are specially designed to run Inverter-Air-Conditioners with different AC standard around the world. CyboInverters are patented, UL1741 certified, NEMA 6 rated, and made in the USA.

Table: Type / Model / AC Output / Region

Off-Grid: CIM-1000Nx / 120V, 60Hz / USA, Canada, Mexico

Off-Grid: CIM-1000Rx / 230V, 60Hz / USA, Canada, Mexico

Off-Grid: CIM-1000Sx / 220V, 50Hz / China, Most Asian Countries

Off-Grid: CIM-1000Tx / 230V, 50Hz / Europe, India, Most African Countries

Off-Grid: CIM-1000Wx / 220V, 60Hz / Brazil, Peru, Philippines, Saudi Arabia

On/Off-Grid: CIM-1200A/Rx / 240V/230V, 60Hz / USA, Canada, Mexico

The On/Off-Grid CyboInverter listed on the table is useful in areas where the electric grid is unstable or poor weather conditions can take the grid down for days. It can be switched to off-grid mode automatically when the grid is down to run an IAC, lights, fans, and phone chargers.

About CyboEnergy

CyboEnergy is a subsidiary of CyboSoft, focusing on development, manufacturing, marketing, and services of product lines in the renewable energy field. CyboEnergy received the Frost & Sullivan’s 2013 Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award for Solar Inverters.