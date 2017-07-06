National Bank Investments announces a portfolio manager change

National Bank Investments Inc. (“NBI”) announced today the change of portfolio manager for the National Bank Global Diversified Equity Fund.

On or about September 1, 2017, National Bank Trust Inc. will replace Fidelity Investments Canada ULC as portfolio manager to the National Bank Global Diversified Equity Fund. The investment objective of the Fund remains unchanged.

This change is in line with the governance process of NBI’s open architecture structure.

Furthermore, NBI also announced the following name change for the National Bank Global Diversified Equity Fund as of September 1, 2017.

Current name: National Bank Global Diversified Equity Fund - New name: NBI Global Diversified Equity Fund

These changes will be reflected in the upcoming amendment to the simplified prospectus for the NBI Funds, which will be available at www.sedar.com and www.nbc.ca.

