Local, Tribal Emergency Planning and Response Organizations Schedule Conference for July 20-22 in Overland Park, Kan

The 2017 LEPC/TERC Emergency Planning and Response Conference is scheduled for July 20-22, 2017, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Overland Park, Kan.

The Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) and Tribal Emergency Response Commission (TERC) conference brings together experts from business, industry, and government in the fields of chemical emergency preparedness and prevention, transportation, as well as health and safety, in an effort to educate attendees about protection from chemical risks and promotion of chemical safety.

Conference tracks include: LEPC basics, industry, transportation, hazardous materials response, and case study discussions. Registration is now open for participants, exhibitors, and sponsors.

The target audience includes LEPC and TERC members, first responders, and other emergency planning and response members from local, state, tribal and federal governments, as well as private industry. The conference features five concurrent technical tracks, a full day of free training courses, and a Partnership Awards Ceremony.

Registration for attendees is $75 and includes daily refreshments, as well as the Awards Luncheon on Saturday, July 22. To register for the conference, attendees should go to the conference website: http://www.regonline.com/2017LEPCTERC.

Contacts for conference information:

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Connect with LEPC/TERC on Facebook: www.facebook.com/R7LEPCTERC

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7