Major delays for Via Rail trains between Quebec city and Montreal until further notice

VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) wishes to inform its passengers that a gas leak near the Saint-Hyacinthe subdivision is causing major delays to its operations. Due to the location, this incident has an impact on all VIA Rail trains currently operating or scheduled to operate between Québec City and Montréal today. Major delays and train cancellations are to be expected.

VIA Rail will accommodate passengers with alternative modes of transportation for the following trains currently stopped in a safe location en route to destination. On-board personnel are ensuring all passengers are comfortable.

#33 – Québec City to Ottawa:

– Québec City to Ottawa: #15 – Saint-Hyacinthe to Montréal

– Saint-Hyacinthe to Montréal #35– Québec City to Ottawa

The following trains are cancelled:

#22 scheduled at 8h32 from Montréal to Québec City

scheduled at from #24 scheduled at 12h45 from Montréal to Québec City

scheduled at from #37scheduled at 13h00 from Québec City to Montréal

More information will follow for other trains between Québec City and Montréal.

VIA Rail is communicating with customers who have reservations on the impacted trains. We regret the inconvenience that this situation may cause. Customers wishing to change their date of travel may do so at no additional charge by calling 1 888 VIA-RAIL (1 888 842-7245) or 1 800 268-9503 (hearing impaired).

About VIA Rail Canada

