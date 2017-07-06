New Video Game Lounge Opening in West Melbourne July 8th

Our goal is to provide a social gaming experience to gamers of all ages and skill levels."

Two Army veterans have joined forces to bring West Melbourne its first video gaming lounge with a Grand Opening scheduled for Saturday at 12 p.m.

Gamers Respawn Lounge, LLC., was started by Christopher Blouin and Steven Scott.

The Army vets started the business because they wanted to combine their passion for video games with real-life interaction.

“Our goal is to provide a social gaming experience to gamers of all ages and skill levels,” Blouin and Scott said.

The two have been working tirelessly to get the location up and running to make the store the go-to-place for people wanting to play video games.

“We will have all the latest console and PC titles, as well as virtual reality games,” Blouin and Scott said.

One popular aspect of the gaming lounge is tournaments, where people can play against each other to compete for prizes.

“Ranging from Madden NFL 18 to League of Legends, gamers will not be disappointed,” Blouin and Scott said. “All will have prizes, depending on participants.”

For those who are into retro games, they will have all the best titles to play there.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, Gamers Respawn lounge will have a full day of gaming fun, starting at 12 p.m. and ending at 2 a.m.

“We will have food, drinks, prizes, like an X-Box, and 50-50, so it is going to be a great time,” Blouin and Scott said.

The Lounge is located at 865 Palm Bay Road NE, Suite 101, in West Melbourne, Fla. Its website is https://www.gamersrespawnfl.com. It can be reached by phone at (989) 780-6872.

Media interested in covering the event or interviewing Blouin or Scott can contact Brad Swezey at 321-613-8476 or via e-mail at brad@justsmallbiz.com.

