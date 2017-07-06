Tutor Me After 3 Sets Unprecedented Standards For ACT/SAT Prep

Despite different prices, and different approaches, the mystery remains: are all tutoring centers essentially the same? Tutor Me After 3 has proven their dominance in the Bergen County market by setting an unprecedented standard for ACT/SAT preparation. After meeting several of their students, it was clear that the company’s strategy was not only effective but also very unique. One of their students explained: “Ashley and her team helped me improve my ACT score from a 26 to a 33 and keep me on my feet though the entire process. Honestly, I have been to so many tutors in the Bergen County area and nothing compares to the attention and sense of comfort you will get at Tutor Me After 3. And its weird, I actually had fun doing it,” she laughed as she expressed her gratitude for her high ACT scores.



For most students, the ACT/SAT’s are the most competitive tests they will ever take while embarking on their college journeys. Some parents enroll their students in countless hours of tutoring and spend thousands of dollars just to begrudgingly find that the students are not retaining information and not producing when it comes to test day.

For the 6 years Tutor Me After 3 has been in business, they have used a unique approach that even the owner was reluctant to expand upon. Although Ashley would not give the exact “recipe” for her success, it was clear from the students at Tutor Me After 3 that they provide a truly custom approach for every student that enters their doors. “None of my students use the same book or standardized test material when it comes to test prep. Every single student gets their own personalized curriculum based on their own strengths and weaknesses.” She added: “Many people ask how we are able to attain our results so quickly, and although the answer is complicated, it stems from truly understanding each student’s academic abilities and fostering their existing skillset. We put a lot of time in after hours to create just the right approach for each of our students.”



After the visit to Tutor Me After 3, it was clear that not all tutoring is the same. It takes a specifically unique and individualized approach to get the test scores students need to get into their colleges of their dreams.

For more information, please call 201-891-8100 or visit www.tutormeafter3.com.





