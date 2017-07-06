The Grail, an Object of Fascination for Those Seeking Higher Consciousness
What exactly is the Grail? Is it an actual historical object or just a plain myth? Does it represent the Christian Eucharist or some form of higher consciousness? In “The Grail Reclaimed: A New View of an Old Symbol,” philosopher and free thinker Angela Berquist sheds a new light on the mystery that surrounds the Holy Grail.
The book not only increases our desire to seek higher consciousness but also sparks our curiosity over the Holy Grail.
Published by Xlibris in 2009, “The Grail Reclaimed” introduces the history of the Grail from a psychological or philosophical position. The author does not intend to confirm or debunk previous arguments about the Grail, which has inspired countless legends about knights, monks and kings embarking on a quest to find it. Due to the fantasy and mystery that have surrounded the Grail, many modern scholars have regarded it as just about anything. The Grail has long been defined as a personal quest or associated with fertility rites.
Berquist happens to regard the Grail as an exploration of self, and in this regard, she sees it more than a symbol of Christianity but more of human consciousness. If the Grail represents a quest, then it’s a quest to seek higher consciousness or the deeper meanings behind the famed relic. “The Grail Reclaimed” makes an illuminating read.
“The Grail Reclaimed: A New View of an Old Symbol”
Written by Angela Berquist, PhD
Published by Xlibris
Published date: April 30, 2009
Paperback price: $19.99
About the Author
Angela Berquist is a philosopher and free thinker. She is a former professional ballet dancer with Frankfurt Opera Ballet. She had lived in Germany for 13 years. She has a BA in Clinical Psychology and a PhD in East/West Psychology with Emphasis on Women’s Consciousness. She has written thirteen books so far (with a fourteenth on the way) and numerous articles. Among her other interests are music, art, travel, and fiction writing. She lives in Northern California with her husband and their Jack Russell Terrier.
