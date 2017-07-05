Panasonic Introduces the Deodorizing Hanger - A New Way to Care for Your Clothes Simply by Placing Them on a Hanger

When it is turned on, the hanger generates "nanoe X" particles, which dissolve and eliminate odor (cigarette smoke, sweat, BBQ, etc.)

Panasonic Corporation will begin selling the deodorizing hanger, MS-DH100, equipped with “nanoeTM X,” which generates 10 times (*3) more hydroxyl (OH) radicals than the “nanoe” and thereby inhibits odor and pollen, on September 1, 2017 (in Japan only).

In recent years, awareness about cleanliness has increased and approximately 80% of the population in Japan are either using deodorizing sprays or are having their clothes dry cleaned. And with respect to the types of clothes people are most concerned about when it comes to smell, clothes that that easily absorb odors on both the inside and outside and are difficult to wash such as suits (jackets), jackets, and coats are ranked No.1, 2, and 3 respectively (according to Panasonic research (*4)).

This new hanger is equipped with Panasonic’s proprietary nano-sized electrostatic atomized water particle device, “nanoe X.” When it is turned on, the hanger generates “nanoe X” particles, which dissolve and eliminate odor (cigarette smoke, sweat, BBQ, etc.) These particles also inhibit pollen (*1). When used together with the garment bag supplied with the hanger, the “nanoe X” particles reach deep inside the textile working on both the inside and outside of the garment. All you have to do is place your clothes on the hanger.

Moreover, 8 vents facilitate dispersion and enable “nanoe X” particles to reach every inch of the garment. The hanger also has a thick, 3D shape, helping to retain the original shape of the garment.

The hanger comes with 2 modes, the normal mode (runs for approximately 5 hours) and the long mode (runs for approximately 7 hours) for those days when you are especially concerned about smell or pollen. What is more, both modes cost less than 1 yen per use (*5), so it is very economical. It can also run on a mobile battery (*6), so the hanger can be used without plugging it into a power source.

With this product, Panasonic is proposing a simple way to care for clothes and creating new demand.

Features

List of specifications

Approximate power consumption: 4.5W

Approximate size: 400mm wide x 88mm thick x 281mm tall

Approximate weight: 520g

Cable length: 2.5m

Color: Black

Accessories: Garment bag

*1: Ability to inhibit pollen (Japanese cedar)/allergens. Tested at the Panasonic Corporation, Product Analysis Center. Testing method: Allergens on cloth measured using ELISA-based methods. Inhibiting method: Generate “nanoe” (garment bag used). Results: Normal mode - inhibited by more than 88%; long mode - inhibited by more than 90%. Test results issued on: May 24, 2017. Test result number: 1V332-170508-F06

- These results were not obtained under actual use conditions.

*2: Effect on deodorizing sweat (acetic acid) and cigarette smoke. Tested at the Panasonic Corporation, Product Analysis Center. Testing method: 6 stage odor intensity measurement method in a 23.4m2 room. Deodorizing method: Generate “nanoe.” Results: (Sweat) odor intensity decreased by 2.3 in 5 hours; (cigarette smoke) odor intensity decreased by 1.1 in 5 hours (garment bag used). Effect on deodorizing BBQ smell. Tested at the Panasonic Corporation, Product Analysis Center. Testing method: 6 stage odor intensity measurement method in a 9.72m2 room. Deodorizing method: Generate “nanoe.” Results: (BBQ) odor intensity decreased by 0.9 in 5 hours (garment bag used).

- These results were not obtained under actual use conditions.

- The effectiveness of deodorization will differ depending on the odor as well as the type of textile.

- Sensitivity to the effectiveness may vary from individual to individual.

*3: Panasonic research - measured based on the ESR method. Comparison of 480 billion “nanoe” particles per second and 4.8 trillion “nanoe X” particles per second.

*4: Panasonic research - On odor care for clothing (N=600).

*5: Calculated based on new electricity rates - 1kWh = 27yen (including tax).

*6: Panasonic tested the QE-AL201 (built-in battery capacity 5,000mAh, rated output DC 5 V, 1.8A) and the QE-AL301 (built-in battery capacity 7,500 mAh, rated output DC 5 V, 1.8A). The QE-AL201 was able to run the normal mode approximately 1 time. The QE-AL301 was able to run the normal mode approximately 1 time. The length of operation may differ depending on the conditions/environment under which the mobile batteries are used, and other factors, and this does not provide any performance guarantee.