Nestlé invests in new operations centre in Uruguay

Nestlé has announced it will invest nearly CHF 17 million in a new operations centre in Uruguay to better support customers locally.

The new location will include a production plant and a distribution centre, as well as Nestlé Uruguay’s headquarters.

More than half of the total investment in equipment will be for green technologies, including the use of renewable energy sources.

The modernisation of production processes will further improve the production of soluble coffee, powdered chocolate beverages, baking premixes and mashed potatoes.

Laurent Freixe, Executive Vice President and CEO Zone Americas at Nestlé, attended a ceremony to mark the begin of construction at El Parque Industrial Zona Este near Canelones, Uruguay.

