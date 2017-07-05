EPA Awards Nearly $77,000 to the Student Conservation Association for Environmental Education Projects in Houston Area

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $76,744 to the Student Conservation Association to implement environmental education programs. SCA will work with students at Carnegie Vanguard High School (CVHS) in Houston, Texas, to improve environmental literacy and stewardship.

“EPA is proud to help the Student Conservation Association to develop the next generation of environmental leaders,” said Administrator Scott Pruitt. “Giving students hands-on learning opportunities will help them gain skills and increase their understanding of important environmental issues.”

“For sixty years, Student Conservation Association volunteers have forged more resilient communities and public lands while gaining crucial career experience through service,” said SCA President Jaime Matyas. “SCA is grateful to partner with EPA on this notable Houston initiative.

“Houston is an international hub for research and innovation, and the future of our economy begins in the classroom,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “The Student Conservation Association has been advancing environmental science education in our community for more than 15 years. This program provides hands-on experience that will give students a greater understanding of water conservation and the environmental challenges facing our communities.”

“The Texas Stream Team, as part of the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment, is thrilled to work with partners and Carnegie Vanguard teachers to help inspire the next generation of environmental stewards in Houston,” said Program Coordinator Jenna Walker. “We will lead an all-school assembly which focuses on regional water conservation activities and provide citizen science opportunities to allow for hands-on learning experiences and water resource education.”

Six hundred CVHS students will be able to participate in seminars on water conservation and protection, presented by the Meadows Center for Water and Environment of Texas State University. The seminars will be developed with CVHS teachers to support students’ classroom work and provide opportunities for some students to engage in hands-on activities related to local water conservation topics. Teachers will also be able to participate in professional development workshops about the environmental curriculum.

In addition, a select group of students will learn how to give demonstrations and lead hands-on activities on water conservation to nearby schools. These students will receive training and certification in Citizen Science, which will allow them to teach these facilitation skills to others.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2-3.5 million per year in support of more than 3,600 environmental education grants. EPA seeks grant proposals from eligible applicants to support projects that promote environmental awareness and stewardship and help provide people with the skills to take responsible actions to protect the environment. This grant program provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate, and/or disseminate environmental education practices, methods, or techniques.

Carnegie Vanguard High School was established in the fall of 2002 as the successor to the highly successful school-within-a-school Vanguard program at Jesse H. Jones Senior High which was created in 1977.

