Samsung Electronics Begins Mass Production at New Semiconductor Plant in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced that its new semiconductor fabrication line in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, has begun mass production and shipping its first product to customers. The new facility will focus on the production of Samsung’s fourth-generation V-NAND (64 layers), adding to the company’s leading capacity for cutting-edge memory products.

“With the dedication and support of our employees, customers and partners, our new Pyeongtaek campus represents a new chapter in Samsung’s semiconductor operations,” said Oh-Hyun Kwon, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Samsung Electronics.

With two years of construction since it broke ground in May, 2015, the fabrication line at the Pyeongtaek campus is currently the largest single Fab in the industry.

Recent emerging IT trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data and automotive technologies has sharply increased demand for next-generation components. In response to these market needs, Samsung, across both Samsung Electronics and Samsung Display, plans to reinforce its manufacturing capabilities by investing more than KRW 37 trillion in investments to its global production facilities.