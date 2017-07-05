Siemens partners with China on digitalization

Siemens has entered into agreements with the Chinese government and Chinese enterprises to continue joint activities for exploring the potential of digitalization and for supporting measures to upgrade and transform China’s industrial sector. The documents were signed today in Berlin in the presence of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Digitalization and innovation are key to China’s economic development. We as Siemens are happy to apply our leading role in industrial digitalization for China in order to leverage the full potential of economic development in the country,” said Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens AG. “With the agreements signed today, we take our over 145-year-long commitment to this country to a new level in the digital age.”

Based on the existing cooperation framework between Siemens and China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the two parties also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that specifies cooperative activities in areas of innovation and in the application of digital technologies. In response to the “Made in China 2025” and “Internet+” initiatives, Siemens will continue to offer Digital Enterprise solutions to support the upgrading and transformation of China’s industrial sector. The company will also step up efforts in research and development and talent development for digital manufacturing in China while driving innovation with Chinese partners and taking part in national and local innovation projects. One of the focus areas involves further exploring the use of MindSphere – Siemens’ cloud-based open Internet of Things (IoT) operating system – in areas such as city-management and power-grid applications. Siemens has also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC). The two companies aim to strengthen cooperation on industrial IoT and intelligent manufacturing.

Siemens’ cooperation with China dates back to 1872, when the company introduced the first pointer telegraph to Chinese communications. In October 1985, Siemens and China’s former Ministry of Machinery, Electric and Electronic Industries of China signed a Memorandum of Comprehensive Cooperation to jointly promote the country’s machinery, electric and electronic industries – the first agreement of this kind to be reached after the country opened and reformed itself. Siemens and NDRC renewed the MoU in 2011 and 2016.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 165 years. The company is active in more than 200 countries, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. The company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2016, which ended on September 30, 2016, Siemens generated revenue of €79.6 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2016, the company had around 351,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at ww.siemens.com.