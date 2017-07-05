Social Circle Revamps Website to Appeal to Today’s Professional

We are delighted to announce the launch of the brand new Social Circle website, with its new, contemporary look and feel, user-friendly approach, and updated content.

The new website has been fully optimised to ensure compatibility across all digital devices, including desktop and mobile.

After months of dedication and hard work, we couldn’t be happier to bring to you the finished product. The new website is accessible from the same URL as always: www.social-circle.co.uk.

Social Circle are considered pioneers in social events in Greater Manchester. However, that doesn’t mean that we don’t recognise when the time is right to reinvent ourselves. We felt that that time was now.

We try to stay on top of things, and that includes ensuring that our website meets the needs of the modern user. To that end, it was with great consideration and a wealth of energy and passion that we reignited our website.

In parallel with the new website, we have rebranded the company with a modernised logo and updated printed materials.

We have undertaken a great deal of effort to ensure that the user’s experience is a smooth one. We offer a simplified layout of events, with all vital information available at a glance; our videos and events are made more accessible by our brand new category pages; and we have introduced a new colour code for the calendar so that visitors can see which events are free to members (hint: most of them), which are chargeable, and so on. We also offer a free ’Top Things to do in Manchester’ guide from our home page.

The site is simple, fresh, hassle free, and perfect for those looking for a way to meet people in a natural setting. There is no profiling, no annoying bells and whistles, and no ads that you didn’t ask for. The new Social Circle website is simply suited to those wishing to meet new people and share unforgettable experiences.

Stephen Sutherland, founder of Social Circle commented:

“Our website may be new but our mission has remained unchanged: to simply the process of meeting people in a social, natural, and fun setting. We sincerely hope that our members enjoy making their way around the new and updated Social Circle website.”

Now in its 1th year, Social Circle is an offline social network for those looking to meet likeminded people in Manchester, England.