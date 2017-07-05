Hailstorm Season Means Property Damage and the Potential for Indoor Environmental Issues

May is generally considered to be the beginning of hailstorm season, which runs through September in most parts of the United States. Within just the first few weeks of the start of the season, major hailstorms resulting in costly property damage were reported in multiple states.

In Colorado, a mall was so severely damaged from hail and subsequent water damage that it was forced to close its doors for several months to make repairs and remediate the damage according to media reports. Next door in Oklahoma, a hailstorm occurred just a few days later that is believed to have damaged most of the approximately 250 homes in a small town.

While some hailstorms do relatively little damage to property, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that hail causes approximately $1 billion dollars in damage to properties and crops each year.

“Storm that produces hail damage can occur anywhere, although there are parts of the country that receive these severe weather events more frequently,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Fortunately, hail damage to a home or building is typically covered by property insurance policies. For those who do experience hail damage, be on the lookout for signs of water damage and mold growth if materials have remained wet or moist for more than a few days. If the damage requires demolition and repair activities, property owners and tenants should also be vigilant regarding building materials and surfaces that may contain asbestos or lead-based paints. These can easily become aerosolized and cause an immediate health concern if not handled properly.”

