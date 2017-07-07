A Biblical Exposé of God’s Truth

“The commentary is a personal revelation of what I believe and what I have within me. It is also an encouragement to the reader to search for what he has within himself,”

Author Stanley Polski reveals a profound and deeply religious new study on the Gospel of John that is relatable for those who seek insights on the truth about God and the kingdom of heaven in his book A Commentary on the Gospel of John.

The book looks at Jesus in a new light, expanding upon what many knew of him from John’s writings and how his words still live until today. Taking choice verses from the Gospel of John, Polski explores these quotations and adds his own commentary. Although some of his views might be taken by many as outrageous, they still provide a yardstick that can guide those who have a heart to perceive and a mind to understand on their spiritual journey.

“The commentary is a personal revelation of what I believe and what I have within me. It is also an encouragement to the reader to search for what he has within himself,” Polski says.

After reading this, readers will surely glean a new and better understanding of Jesus as the Son of God and the savior of mankind.





A Commentary on the Gospel of John

Written by Stanley Polski

Hardcover | $30.99

Paperback | $22.99

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Described as “an uncommon common man,” Stanley Polski is a lay philosopher whose startling new study gives readers a detailed and scholarly yet excitingly readable book for both the secular and religious communities. He currently lives in Irvine, California.