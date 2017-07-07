A Biblical Retelling to Inspire Christians

With its engaging narrative and valuable lessons, Michael’s Eyes is a story of compassion, hope, and faith that will touch the hearts of many readers. The book deepens their knowledge and understanding of the man who died on the cross to save humanity from sins.

Author Robert W. Foster retells chapter nine of the Gospel of John in his new book, Michael’s Eyes. He gives readers a fresh glimpse into one of the many lives that Jesus touched during his lifetime.

Michael lives his life in darkness. Born blind, he spends his days begging to survive. Everything changes one day when a mysterious man gives him the gift of sight. Later on, he learns that the man was executed. But Michael continues to wonder why. Why was the man punished for healing the sick? Why do some believe in his miracles and others do not? Wanting to find the answers, Michael embarks on a quest to discover the truth and realize the purpose of his blessed gift.

Michael’s Eyes

Written by Robert W. Foster

Hardcover | $28.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book retailers.





About the Author

A resident of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Robert W. Foster graduated from the University of Vermont in 1955. He served in the US Air Force. Subsequently, he worked as a civil engineer in Framingham, Massachusetts until 1992. Upon retirement, Foster writes for technical publications and local newspapers.