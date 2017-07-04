Mentor introduces unique Valor NPI automated technology solution to ease PCB design for manufacturing

The new Valor® NPI [New Product Introduction] release from Mentor provides an automated printed circuit board (PCB) design-for-manufacturing (DFM) flow, replacing traditional, manual error-prone processes.

DFM rules set-up time can be reduced from weeks to days.

Based on the industry’s market-leading Valor NPI technology, critical design data is automatically extracted to derive PCB technology classifications for appropriate manufacturing process constraints.

The new Valor NPI application democratizes DFM by providing ease-of-use benefits to PCB designers without having to become DFM subject-matter experts.

Mentor, a Siemens business, announced the unique Valor® NPI [New Product Introduction] design-for-manufacturing (DFM) technology that automates printed circuit board (PCB) design reviews based on the PCB technology and manufacturing processes employed. With the increasing complexity of PCB technology and the more varied manufacturing processes required for today’s electronics, there is a greater burden put on manufacturers to create useful DFM rules. Unlike traditional DFM methods that limited DFM technology use to subject matter experts, with the new Valor NPI designers can benefit from DFM without having to be an expert.

Based on the market-leading Valor NPI technology, this new release makes rules set-up easy and extracts PCB design intelligence to automatically perform DFM analyses with the highest level of productivity. The set-up time for DFM rules can be reduced from weeks to days, and by using quality rules, DFM results viewing time can be reduced by up to 50 percent.

As the industry’s only automated PCB DFM process supporting electronics manufacturers, Valor NPI software seamlessly connects PCB design, fabrication, assembly, and test processes. The Valor NPI application automatically extracts relevant PCB design technology from the design data to determine the correct PCB technology classification. The Valor NPI tool then maps the PCB classification to the constraints associated with the applicable manufacturing processes. Thus, only the DFM checks necessary for that design are executed using the correct DFM values for that PCB technology classification. This unique automated capability provides a very streamlined DFM analysis and results reviewing process.

“We found the new Valor NPI software greatly simplifies our DFM process,” Rick Dehart, PCB Technology Analyst at National Instruments commented. ”The set-up for DFM rules is quite logical and delivers exactly what we would expect. It allows us to review a design against all our vendors’ capabilities automatically so that we can focus on optimizing our designs for manufacturing instead of managing our DFM system.”

This new release provides easy set-up and maintenance of the DFM rules regardless of technical complexity – ideal for any company doing PCB design or PCB assembly. The Valor NPI release works with all major PCB layout tools: Mentor® Xpedition® and PADS® suites, Cadence Allegro, Zuken Board Designer, and Altium products.

“As the market leader in DFM and NPI software, our mission is to help PCB designers and manufacturers create innovative products which can be manufactured successfully, faster and at lower cost,” said Dan Hoz, general manager of the Mentor Valor Division. “Our unique, comprehensive and automated Valor NPI product will enable our customers to establish best-in-class DFM practices while maintaining a competitive advantage to deliver quality products faster and on-budget.”

Product Availability

The new Valor NPI release is available today. For additional product information visit: www.mentor.com/npi.

