Accenture recognized with Global Systems Integrator and Modernize Data Centers Awards for its extraordinary performance, leadership in driving digital transformation

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has received two VMware 2016 Global Partner Innovation Awards in the Global Systems Integrator and Modernize Data Centers categories. Accenture was recognized at VMware Partner Leadership Summit 2017, held in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.



The Global Systems Integrator of the Year award recognizes Accenture for its ability to drive innovation and digital transformation in the enterprise; for combining VMware’s next-generation technology platforms with global presence; and for demonstrating deep vertical market experience and business transformation expertise. Accenture received the Modernize Data Center Partner of the Year award for adopting VMware core, next-generation reference design frameworks and methodologies to accelerate time to client value and extend VMware reach.

“I am pleased to recognize this year’s Global Partner Innovation Award winners, which are given to a select group of partners for their exceptional efforts in 2016,” said Ross Brown, senior vice president, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, VMware. “VMware is proud to see Accenture win these awards, and we look forward to our continued collaboration.”

“Together with VMware, Accenture is committed to delivering virtualization, application modernization and cloud computing offerings that accelerate digital transformation,” said Larry Socher, managing director, Infrastructure Services, Accenture. “The two VMware Partner Innovation Awards that Accenture received reflects the value our relationship, which spans nearly a decade, and demonstrates our ability to deliver tangible business outcomes to our joint clients.”



Recipients of Global VMware Partner Innovation Awards were acknowledged in 21 categories for outstanding performance and distinctive achievements during 2016.



About VMware Partner Leadership Summit

VMware Partner Leadership Summit 2017 offered VMware partners the opportunity to engage with VMware executives and industry peers to explore business opportunities, customer use cases, solution practices and partnering best practices. An invitation-only event, VMware Partner Leadership Summit 2017 provided partners with resources to develop and execute comprehensive go-to-market plans in 2017 and beyond. The event concluded with awards ceremonies recognizing exemplary achievements in the VMware Partner ecosystem.



About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 411,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.



VMware and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.