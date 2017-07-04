Motorola Solutions takes the field as official Gold Coast 2018 radio communications provider

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has been chosen as official radio communications supplier for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018).

The global, 11-day sporting spectacular will attract 6,600 athletes and team officials from 70 nations and territories, 15,000 volunteers and be broadcast to a cumulative international audience of 1.5 billion.

Ensuring an event of this scale delivers a positive experience for guests and athletes depends on clear and reliable voice communications working constantly behind the scenes.

Motorola Solutions’ TETRA digital radios and its Zeon Digital network will be used to keep sporting venues connected to seamless information while helping to keep crowds moving and spectators and athletes informed and safe.

The Zeon Digital network will provide reliable communications and expansive coverage with more than 6,000 radios to be used across the Gold Coast and Brisbane and in other regional centres including Townsville and Cairns.

Motorola Solutions has cemented its reputation for supporting major events in Australia, including the G20 World Leaders’ Summit, the premier forum for economic cooperation and decision-making, held in Brisbane in November 2014.

Internationally, Motorola Solutions has provided essential communications to public safety agencies responsible for safety and security at some of the world’s largest sporting and public events.

Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones today welcomed Motorola Solutions as the official radio communications supplier for the Games.

“The company has a proven track record in Queensland providing crucial communications support for our emergency services and I’m pleased they’ve come on board for the Games.

“Our Games are well on the way to becoming one of Queensland’s greatest sporting success stories.”

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation Chairman, Peter Beattie AC, said choosing the best radio communications provider was an essential part of Games delivery.

“Event day communications are essential to delivering the Games in a coordinated and efficient manner.

“We confidently chose Motorola Solutions knowing their strong history of providing reliable communications services at international events.

“Motorola Solutions are a globally respected business and we’re pleased to welcome them to the GC2018 Sponsor Family. They have the experience, systems and capabilities to help our team deliver a great Games,” Mr. Beattie said.

Steve Crutchfield, vice president and managing director of Motorola Solutions Australia and New Zealand said his company was pleased to continue its support for Queensland’s economy and communities through enhanced digital communications.

“Our work in Queensland spans a considerable number of projects and services - from the mission-critical communications that 15,000 emergency service workers depend on every day, to keeping essential public utility and transportation services running efficiently, and even working on the set of Hollywood blockbusters filmed on the Gold Coast.

“We’re looking forward to supporting the largest sporting event in Australia this decade and playing our part in making GC2018 a hugely successful international event,” Mr. Crutchfield said.

