MEDIA ALERT - Creative Adds Exciting New Summer Colours to MUVO 2c Bluetooth Speaker Line-up

Creative Technology Ltd today announced that it would be adding a range of new colours to its well-received Creative MUVO 2c compact portable Bluetooth speaker, just in time for summer. Besides the existing Blue, Red, Green and Black colours, it will now be adding Orange, Pink, Purple, and Teal variants as well.

The new colour range is inspired by the bright vibrant playful colours of summer. With its light, compact, and splashproof design, users can now enjoy their music out loud at their favourite summer vacation spots: by the poolside, at the beach, or in the park, with these new refreshing colours.

About the Creative MUVO 2c - Compact Splashproof Bluetooth Speakers That Deliver Impressive Audio with Deep Bass

The MUVO 2c, with built-in MP3 player, is designed with professionally tuned drivers and a built-in passive radiator for astounding audio performance. The speakers provide today’s smartphone and tablet users with a small but powerful Bluetooth speaker solution that they can take with them just about anywhere — the MUVO 2c is splashproof and even dustproof. The Creative MUVO 2c also allows users to connect a second speaker wirelessly for an even wider sound stage anywhere they go. And if that wasn’t enough, the speakers also come with Sound Blaster Control Panel software for PC and Mac that lets users personalize their acoustic profile and tweak EQ settings.

Pricing and Availability

The new colours of the Creative MUVO 2c will be available on 21st July 2017 on Creative.com at USD 49.99.

For in-store availability, please refer to local authorized dealers.

For more information, please visit www.creative.com

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for launching the multimedia revolution, Creative is now driving digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions which include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, and powerful audiophile-grade amplifiers and digital audio converters. Today, Creative re-invents the Sound Blaster, which has a user base of over 400 million, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar and Sound Blaster X7 that aim at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets. Creative’s proprietary technologies, innovative hardware, applications and services leverage the Internet, enabling consumers to experience high-quality digital entertainment - anytime, anywhere.