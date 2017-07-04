Greenpeace activists protest against coal shipment, demand G20 leaders #EndCoal

The activists wrote ‘end coal’ in 2-metre letters on the ship Golden Opportunity, which is delivering 75,000 tonnes of coal from Russia to Hamburg, one of Europe’s largest coal ports. In 2015, Hamburg port handled a total of 7.7 million tonnes of coal.

Kayakers and swimmers accompanied the ship on Sunday with banners demanding the G20 to ‘#EndCoal’.

Greenpeace Germany energy expert, Andree Böhling, said:

“Global climate action means we must stop burning coal. Failure to do so will propel our climate over the edge of devastating global warming. The G20 leaders have the responsibility to signal to the world now that they will accelerate the clean energy transition and end the age of coal.”

Following US President Trump’s decision to renege on the Paris Climate Agreement, climate protection has become the focus of the G20 summit. A majority of the G20 members have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the Paris accord.

“The G20 summit is the right time to make clear to Trump that climate protection is non-negotiable. But words by the G20 must also be backed up with action and we call on the remaining G20 states to take concrete steps to organise the phase out of climate-damaging coal,” Böhling said.

The leaders of France and India have recently said that they will strengthen their climate action beyond their existing Paris commitments, while German chancellor Merkel has also said Germany must now do more to combat climate change.

“Germany, as the G20 host country and still heavily reliant on coal, must lead the way and signal the beginning of a coal phase-out. Coal production is a global problem and we need a fair and just global phase out which respects workers and the environment,” Böhling added.

Notes for editors:

The activists involved in the protest come France, Italy, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden and Germany.

Photos and video-material: http://act.gp/2tEc3tZ