Time Warner Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share of Common Stock, payable in cash on August 1, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2017.

Consistent with the Agreement and Plan of Merger between Time Warner Inc. and AT&T Inc. dated as of October 22, 2016, Time Warner has aligned the timing of its quarterly dividend with the timing of AT&T’s dividend.

About Time Warner Inc.

Time Warner Inc., a global leader in media and entertainment with businesses in television networks and film and TV entertainment, uses its industry-leading operating scale and brands to create, package and deliver high-quality content worldwide on a multi-platform basis.