Shangri-La Hotel, Yiwu Opens at the Gateway of China’s New Silk Road

Anticipated to enhance the vibrant city of Yiwu, the 362-room Shangri-La Hotel, Yiwu opened on 24 June in the 52-storey mixed-use Yiwu World Trade Centre – the tallest building in Zhejiang Province. The tower comprises commercial space, apartments and shopping, and is located in the epicentre of the city’s business district and adjacent to the world-famous Yiwu International Commodity City.

Historically known as a trading town, Yiwu has burgeoned into an economic success attracting merchants from South America, Europe and the Middle East. The recent establishment of Yiwu as the starting point for the new Silk Road – a freight train service that retraces the ancient trading route connecting China with Asia and the rest of Europe – affirms the city’s prominence since it was founded in the Qin dynasty, more than two millenniums ago.

To commemorate Shangri-La Hotel, Yiwu’s opening, an introductory offer priced from RMB888 is available until 3 September 2017 and includes daily breakfast buffet, as well as RMB200 credit which can be used against any hotel service. For reservations or details, call (86 579) 8151 8808 or email reservations.slyw@shangri-la.com. The daily room rate includes the prevailing Value Added Tax and 10 per cent service charge.

Shangri-La Hotel, Yiwu’s exquisite palette of warm sienna and walnut colours are a complementing canvas for the intricate Dongyang wood carved screens in the hotel’s public areas that connect guests to the culture and history of Zhejiang province. In the spacious lobby is a painting by Mr. Zhou Shengfa, one of Yiwu’s most prominent artists. It depicts the scenic beauty of Zhejiang province’s waterfalls and mountains – natural elements that are regarded as auspicious to harmonise the hotel’s environment.

The tranquil setting continues to the hotel’s rooms – starting from 48 square metres – and 136 serviced apartments that are located from levels 9 to 38 of the building and offer far-reaching views of the sprawling Yiwu landscape. Each room is dressed in natural colours and adorned with the Chinese Rose – the flower of Yiwu – which can be found engraved on wood, in a painting and embossed on panels to provide an extra dimension of luxury. Other features include complimentary Wi-Fi, a marble bathroom with premier toiletries, an executive desk and large picture windows.

The elegant suites provide a minimum of 96 square metres of living space and look out onto the Yiwu River. Enhanced by a full range of modern touches such as a Blu-ray player and tea and coffee making machine, suite guests can also enjoy the services of the hotel’s Horizon Club Lounge where breakfast, refreshments and cocktails are served daily.

Three hotel restaurants add to the city’s dining destinations. Yue Xiu Wok, the all-day dining restaurant, showcases extensive buffet presentations at the multiple cooking stations. Its brick walls and dark wood floors provide a modern perspective to dining, while cooking paraphernalia line the shelves. Eight private dining rooms provide separate gathering spaces for business entertainment or family celebrations.

During breakfast, lunch and dinner, Brown Sugar Bakery & Cafe comes to life with made-to-order Asian and Western dishes. Design elements such as hanging blown glass lamps, an exposed ceiling and black accents complete the distinctly contemporary guest experience. An outdoor terrace is available for alfresco dining.

The Lobby Lounge, crowned with an ornate rose chandelier in homage to the city’s official flower, serves refreshments and evening cocktails, and is the gathering place for light snacks at any time of the day.

More than 3,880 square metres of event space offers extensive meeting and conference facilities including a 2,000-square-metre and 12-metre-high pillar-less Grand Ballroom, which comfortably accommodates 1,000 guests for banquets. Shangri-La Hotel, Yiwu is the first in the city to feature an elevator that is large enough to transport automobiles directly to the ballroom. Eleven further function rooms with exceptional facilities are supported by the hotel’s expert team of event organisers.

For wellness and relaxation, the hotel’s spa offers treatment rooms for body treatments and massages. A fully equipped gym, an indoor heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna and steam rooms are provided for complimentary guest use.

Hangzhou and Shanghai are easily accessible to Yiwu via a 30-minute and 90-minute high-speed train journey, respectively. Within a short distance from Shangri-La Hotel, Yiwu are the International Expo Centre, airport and train station.

Hong Kong-based Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts currently operates over 95 hotels with a room inventory of over 40,000. Shangri-La hotels are five-star deluxe properties featuring extensive luxury facilities and services. Shangri-La hotels are located in Australia, Canada, mainland China, Fiji, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The group has a substantial development pipeline with upcoming projects in Australia, mainland China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka. For more information, please visit www.shangri-la.com