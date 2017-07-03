OSHA Approves Halliburton’s Lafayette Manufacturing Facility to Participate in the Star VPP Program

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) qualified the Company’s manufacturing facility in Lafayette, La., to participate in the Star Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). This qualification for OSHA’s premier recognition program is a testament to the efforts Halliburton and its employees have made to develop and implement VPP-quality safety and health management programs. Star VPP recognizes exemplary worksites with comprehensive, successful safety and health management systems.

“Our employees and contractors share a commitment to working safely and I am proud of the of the world-class safety culture we have developed at our Lafayette facility,” says Eric Boudreaux, center manager, Halliburton Lafayette Manufacturing Center. “Since we opened the facility in 2012, we encouraged every employee to be engaged and to become safety leaders through their daily safety meetings, behavioral safety observation programs, employee lead committees and other activities. Our mantra, ‘We will be our brother’s keeper,’ has rung true over the last five years, and has led us to the distinguished honor of achieving OSHA VPP Star Site Recognition.”

Admittance into VPP is OSHA’s official recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees who have achieved exemplary occupational safety and health.

