Siemens and FC Bayern Munich forge global partnership

Siemens will become an official “Performance Partner” for the FC Bayern Munich soccer and basketball teams at the start of the new sports season. The partnership will begin on July 1, 2017, and continue until June 30, 2020. FC Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and Audi Dome are already equipped with a large number of Siemens solutions. At the start of the new season, the two partners intend to work together on concrete, forward-looking solutions, technologies and digital products. The results of this partnership are to provide FC Bayern Munich and its fans with unforgettable sporting excitement in the future, too. Plans call for increasing the share of Siemens systems in and around the Allianz Arena as well as at the offices and training facilities on Säbener Strasse in Munich. Software- and cloud-based services in the areas of power engineering, building technology, safety and security technologies as well as intelligent mobility solutions for local public transportation and traffic management systems, in particular, will play a major role in the collaboration.

[p"Our technologies and knowledge of digitalization will enable us to help the club further increase its success both nationally and internationally since modern, high-performance sports require high-performance technologies. Siemens andFC Bayern share a passion for performance and quality. At FC Bayern, it’s all about athletic excellence. At Siemens, it’s all about engineering excellence" saidJoe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens AG.[/p]

“Two Bavarian champions that belong together are now joining forces. I’d like to warmly welcome Siemens to FC Bayern and express my appreciation in advance for the company’s commitment and trust. We’re eagerly looking forward to this partnership – a partnership that’s important for us,” said Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Executive Board Chairman of FC Bayern München AG.

Siemens will bring into play its full range of expertise and innovative power in the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization for the benefit of FC Bayern and its fans. By deploying the right combination of people, technology and digital services, the company will enable the club to generate genuine added value in the areas of building automation, fire protection and security. The team’s stadium will be the ideal experience for all fans of the game.

“Cooperating with FC Bayern Football and Basketball will give us the opportunity to make both ’Ingenuity for life’ and our technologies – which athletes, fans and the general public encounter on a daily basis – come alive for people all around the world,” said Roland Busch, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG.

“Siemens and FC Bayern are global players. So the collaboration we’re now launching is a logical and attractive step. The fact that it also includes our ambitious basketball players is an additional sign of Siemens’ tremendous trust in the partnership between these two strong brands. We’d like to sincerely thank the people at Siemens who are responsible for making it all happen,” said Uli Hoeness, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FC Bayern München AG and President of FC Bayern München e.V.

As a global market leader in digital factory automation and simulation solutions, Siemens also cooperates with several manufacturers in the sporting goods industry. Its goal is to tailor products more quickly, more transparently and more individually to customer requirements since the production of personalized sporting goods also requires the increasingly flexible adjustment of production processes. Digital technologies are a key lever for improving the fan experience – and thus the club’s success – over the long term by mastering both current and future challenges.

For a three-year period beginning on July 1, 2017, Siemens Healthineers, the separately managed healthcare business of Siemens AG, will also be an official partner and the exclusive healthcare technology partner of FC Bayern Munich. Siemens Healthineers will, among other things, equip FC Bayern’s training facilities and the Allianz Arena with the most advanced healthcare solutions in order to support player health and convalescence in medical examinations, through prophylactic screenings and in cases of acute injury. The imaging systems used to examine FC Bayern players will be supplied by Siemens Healthineers.



Additional information and press materials are available at

www.siemens.com/press/fcb

Reference Number: PR2017070336COEN