SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance Expands Popular JOBS Act Benefit to All Companies

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that the Division of Corporation Finance will permit all companies to submit draft registration statements relating to initial public offerings for review on a non-public basis. This process will be available for IPOs as well as most offerings made in the first year after a company has entered the public reporting system. It will take effect on July 10, 2017.

“This is an important step in our efforts to foster capital formation, provide investment opportunities, and protect investors,” said Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, Bill Hinman. “This process makes it easier for more companies to enter and participate in our public company disclosure-based system.”

Permitting all companies to submit registration statements for non-public review, similar to the benefit used by emerging growth companies (EGC) under the JOBS Act, will provide companies with more flexibility to plan their offering. The non-public review process after the IPO reduces the potential for lengthy exposure to market fluctuations that can adversely affect the offering process and harm existing public shareholders. By requiring a public filing period prior to the launch of marketing, the process incorporates a feature of the EGC review process that provides an opportunity for the public to evaluate those offerings.

“By expanding a popular JOBS Act benefit to all companies, we hope that the next American success story will look to our public markets when they need access to affordable capital,” said Chairman Jay Clayton. “We are striving for efficiency in our processes to encourage more companies to consider going public, which can result in more choices for investors, job creation, and a stronger U.S. economy.”

