State University of New York Selects Oracle Cloud at Customer to Modernize the Learning Experience for Students and Staff

Oracle today announced that State University of New York is modernizing its infrastructure with Oracle Cloud. The State University of New York (SUNY) is the largest comprehensive university system in the United States, with 64 institutions serving more than 1.3 million students. Leveraging Oracle Cloud at Customer, SUNY aims to digitally transform its IT infrastructure, while meeting stringent regulatory data requirements and improving services to its constituents. The solution was selected in conjunction with Mythics, a Platinum-level partner in the Oracle PartnerNetwork.

Because of regulatory concerns and state mandates, SUNY needed a cloud solution that would sit behind their firewall, while still offering all the modern capabilities of a public cloud offering. After a competitive review, SUNY chose the Oracle Cloud Machine and Oracle to lead its data center transformation. SUNY expects its individual institutions to adopt the Oracle Cloud Machine to run their public cloud initiatives while keeping sensitive data within their premises. Individual schools can leverage the Oracle Cloud Machine to provision virtual machines, replicate mission critical data for disaster recovery, and quickly stand-up development and test environments, which can help those schools to reduce their individual data center footprints and reduce operating costs.

“SUNY is dedicated to continually innovating to deliver the best learning experiences for our students and modern, efficient services for our staff,” said, Mike Notarius, CIO of the State University of New York Information Technology Exchange Center (ITEC). “We are excited to stand up the Oracle Cloud at the State University of New York (SUNY) Information Technology Center (ITEC) and provide a public cloud experience within the SUNY Private Cloud.”

Leveraging Oracle’s Cloud PaaS and IaaS capabilities, Oracle Cloud Machine enables customers to innovate in the cloud, while keeping their data behind their firewall. With a comprehensive, integrated portfolio of platform services, the offering empowers users to innovate faster, increase productivity, and lower costs.