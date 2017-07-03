ZEISS Receives Award for Exceptional Service

ZEISS was honored in Göteborg with the Volvo Cars Quality Excellence (VQE) Award in Indirect Purchasing. Each year, the Swedish carmaker presents this award to suppliers, service providers and business partners who meet a string of defined quality standards over the long term. This year, ZEISS was one of 18 suppliers to be honored with the award.

“We are proud to receive this award, which is a testament both to the quality of our work and to the fact that we can offer our customers tailored solutions with our metrology products,” says Dr. Kai-Udo Modrich, Head of Carl Zeiss Automated Inspection GmbH, a subsidiary of the ZEISS business group Industrial Metrology. He accepted the award on behalf of ZEISS at Volvo Cars in Göteborg. The award is a symbol of how Volvo Cars rates aspects such as delivery performance and a supplier’s ability to act as a reliable business partner.



Further, the accolade is presented in line with the following eight VQE Award performance aspects in Indirect Purchasing: certificates, the Volvo Cars supplier evaluation model, the level of service, the customer influence, the improvement principle, appropriate quality measures, aspiration and trust. Customer loyalty is also a key consideration when conferring the award. To qualify for the award, suppliers must get high scores in each category for at least 12 months. The supplier evaluation model is a second element of the assessment – an instrument comprising 17 parameters that assesses the long-term abilities and sustainability of a supplier.

“Our sensors and inline metrology enable us to make a major contribution to the current production success seen at Volvo Cars. Key to this is our close collaboration with the customer and our internal ZEISS team that works with an excellent global network, says Dr. Modrich. Volvo Cars first conferred the VQE Award back in 2011. To date, some 100 suppliers in Indirect Purchasing have been honored.

