Environmental Site Assessments in Puerto Rico Provide Insight and Investor Confidence

When a property transaction takes place, the buyer acquires any potential environmental problems that are associated with the purchase. To help prevent any surprises, buyers and investors will often request a Phase I Environmental Site Assessments (Phase I ESA).



A Phase I ESA is a non-invasive study to help determine the environmental conditions of a commercial or industrial property during transfer of ownership or refinancing. It is generally considered the first step in the process of environmental due diligence. A Phase II ESA may then be conducted if the Phase I ESA identified potential contamination. Phase II ESAs include sampling and laboratory analysis to confirm the presence of hazardous materials.



Standards for a Phase I ESA have been established by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) to address the “All‐Appropriate‐Inquiry” (AAI) aspect to the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA). CERCLA contains national policy and procedures for containing or removing hazardous substances that have been released, and also provides funding and guidance for cleaning up some abandoned and contaminated hazardous waste sites.



In Puerto Rico and across the Caribbean, the leading provider of environmental site assessments is Zimmetry Environmental. Their Phase I ESA includes:

• Physical inspection of the property

• Interviews of knowledgeable persons

• Review of federal, state and local lists of known contaminated sites, hazardous materials users, spills and storage tanks

• Evaluation of the potential effects of adjacent properties

• Property history searches at applicable register of deeds offices

• Review of existing environmental documents for the property

• Interpretation of photographs and maps

• Current and past property uses



If environmental sampling and laboratory analyses are needed to identify or confirm the presence of hazardous materials, Zimmetry offers testing services for air, water, soil and bulk materials. To learn more about environmental site assessments or other compliance testing and consulting services, please visit www.zimmetry.com, call (787) 995.0005 or email info@zimmetry.com .



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.

