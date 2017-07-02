Bree Stedman’s “Own Your BS” - Free Download Tomorrow (07/03/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Bree Stedman’s new book, “Own Your BS: The No-Nonsense guide to your female Head Talk.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on July 3rd.

Why is it that, even though there are thousands of Self-Help books available to help women develop confidence in themselves and their dreams, women are more stuck in Negative Head Talk than ever before?

Because most Self-Help books are written with a logical, male point of view in mind.

“Own Your BS: The No-Nonsense guide to addressing your Female Head Talk” explores the differences between men and women and, without the fluff and rah-rah of ’just visualise’ and ’think positive’, provides readers with practical and powerful strategies and tools to get a grip on stories like “I’m not good enough,” “I’ll fail,” “she is better than me” and “I should…” by understanding what drives these stories in the first place.

Complete with downloadable templates, Own Your BS will give you not just the insight, but the strategies to take back your Personal Power and rephrase the Head Talk to serve you and influence your success.

Own Your BS by Bree Stedman will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (07/03/2017 – 07/07/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072QCBP83. Own Your BS has a 4.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Bree dives in where many good women fear to tread … the fact that men and women are wired differently in their brains, which produces different thoughts, emotions, and behaviours. And most, no ALL, of the time, women try to fit themselves into the generic human mould, which, is the default masculine mode. I found this book to be an excellent HANDS-ON approach for women, rather than just background theory. And I’ve found that for men, they find much of feminine culture totally alien, so please read any men’s reviews about this book with caution. They will probably just fail to get it. Not news to women, unfortunately. And gotta love the title! Such quintessential Aussie terminology!” – Marlowe Aster

“Beautifully written to speak to all women who struggle with mind chatter all day long! Bree explains how to control it so well. I love this book!” – Mae L.



For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org.

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Founder of Emotional Confidence for Women and the Emotional Detox Program, Bree Stedman has been working with women for more than a decade, and is passionate about helping them to be more Confident in who they are as individuals and their ability to influence the world around them, particularly children.

Studying at the Institute of Women International, Bree has exclusively worked with Emotional Confidence since 2013 - teaching women about the power of their thoughts, the connection between stories (head talk) and emotions, and the Female Factor.

But what she is really enthusiastic about is seeing women really OWN their personal power, create a life of passion and live with purpose every day. Bree has been a Key note speaker for a number of female-based Webinars including the Young Women Entrepreneurs Association and the Extraordinary Mompreneur Community, a feature Blog author for a number of Online Magazines and a guest presenter and trainer at a variety of Direct Selling Organisations.

