Best Selling Book, “Daddy Talks,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 07/07/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Tony Sanders’ new book, “Daddy Talks: Empowering Fathers, Encouraging Children and Equipping Families.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on July 3rd.

This book on fatherhood is a chronicle of conversations that a father had with his children, in an attempt to share with them important information for successful living.

Author, Tony Sanders, uses his years of experience as a pastor and successful father, to create this parenting manual. “Daddy Talks” attempts to break the silence and break the cycle of unengaged fathers. It is a guide book for fathers who want to learn how to interact with their children, through conversations on growing up. If you are a father who feels they have “missed out” on key parts of their child’s life or haven’t connected with their child, this book is a must-read.

“Daddy Talks” by Tony Sanders will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (07/03/2017 – 07/07/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072T5189Y.

“Daddy Talks” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Great read! I learned a lot about the author and I was able to relate to some of his experiences. This book was informative on so many levels. I would recommend this book, and or purchase as a gift for someone. The author did a great job explaining the after effects of coping with an absentee dad. Surprisingly, this book is not just for males, but females can benefit from it as well. I would like to read more in the future from is particular author.” – Lucy H.



“This is a must read book" All the fathers in the world really needs to read this book! I love this book. It even helps me as a mother as well. Pastor Sanders did an awesome job on this book. I can’t wait to read the 2nd book.” – Carletta M.

About the Author:

Through a broad spectrum of ministries, Pastor Sanders spreads a message of hope, using diverse formats that range from mega-outreaches, small group bible studies, and one-on-one mentoring programs. Pastor Sander’s gifts and heart for the lost have opened many doors to minister outside the walls of the traditional church. In addition to his pastoral responsibilities, he has traveled across the United States and to countries such as Haiti, Jamaica, and France, ministering to both youth and adults as a conference speaker, guest evangelist, workshop leader, and retreat speaker.