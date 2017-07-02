Tony Sanders’ “Daddy Talks” - Free Download Tomorrow (07/03/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Tony Sanders’ new book, “Daddy Talks: Empowering Fathers, Encouraging Children and Equipping Families.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on July 3rd.

This book on fatherhood is a chronicle of conversations that a father had with his children, in an attempt to share with them important information for successful living.

Author, Tony Sanders, uses his years of experience as a pastor and successful father, to create this parenting manual. “Daddy Talks” attempts to break the silence and break the cycle of unengaged fathers. It is a guide book for fathers who want to learn how to interact with their children, through conversations on growing up. If you are a father who feels they have “missed out” on key parts of their child’s life or haven’t connected with their child, this book is a must-read.

“Daddy Talks” by Tony Sanders will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (07/03/2017 – 07/07/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072T5189Y. Daddy Talks has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Daddy Talks is a great example of “talks” that every father should have with their children. Although this book is geared for fathers, it is actually an excellent book for mothers and kids of teen years and beyond to read. It offers wisdom regarding topics that children will encounter throughout their life. No matter what your family structure consists of, Daddy Talks provides a template on how children should view and lead their lives as they grow and mature.” – James K.

“Daddy Talks!! This book is insightful, honest, genuine and truly an easy read. Pastor Sanders weaves stories and analogies so easily and so interestingly it’s easy to start reading and look up it’s been 2 hours!!! Now that’s what I call a good book! You won’t be sorry, Daddy Talks is for everybody, Dads young and old, single Moms. Read it and learn the importance of Daddy in your children’s lives from a transparent Daddy. Thanks Pastor Sanders, I learned so much.” – Wendy Stubblefield

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org.

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Through a broad spectrum of ministries, Pastor Sanders spreads a message of hope, using diverse formats that range from mega-outreaches, small group bible studies, and one-on-one mentoring programs. Pastor Sander’s gifts and heart for the lost have opened many doors to minister outside the walls of the traditional church. In addition to his pastoral responsibilities, he has traveled across the United States and to countries such as Haiti, Jamaica, and France, ministering to both youth and adults as a conference speaker, guest evangelist, workshop leader, and retreat speaker.