Finding Hope and Overcoming Tragedy in New Memoir

Life often takes a turn for the worst; Fredrick Sipe can attest to that. When he was twenty-one, he got into a motorcycle accident that took the life of his fiancée and paralyzed his body, making him a single father to their two kids. Fortunately, he learned he didn’t have to be defeated by tragedy. He shares these insights in his memoir, Living a Second Chance.



The book discusses in detail not only what happened on the day of the accident, but also Sipe’s family life, and the struggles he had to face toward recovery. He was comatose for months, endured several surgeries, and underwent intensive therapy. He intends for his work to help people believe in themselves no matter the cost.



“Once I could breathe on my own, I had to learn how to eat and swallow again,” writes the author in chapter two of the book. Sipe shared intimate aspects about his life in the book, from coping with sadness to the difficulties in relearning the simplest of things. He even admitted to writing about events that he felt embarrassed about, but felt the need to do so to drive his point.



Living a Second Chance

Written by Fredrick Sipe

About the Author



Fredrick Sipe was born in 1976 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Overcoming a lot of tragedies in his life prompted him to write about his experiences. He continues to live an inspirational life with his mother and two kids, despite what happened to him, to encourage people to never give up.

