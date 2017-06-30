DJI Ronin 2 Now Available For Pre-Order

DJI, the world’s leader in creative camera technology, will begin shipping its new Ronin 2 three-axis camera stabilizer in September. The US retail price of the Ronin 2 Professional Combo, including a stabilizer, a transportation case, a remote controller, camera power cables, and a redundant battery system, is $6,999 USD.

Ronin 2 allows today’s camera professionals to capture stunning cinematic footage under the widest variety of situations. Based on DJI’s leading gimbal technology, Ronin 2 has more power and capacity to carry larger cameras, is more versatile to handle various mounting configurations, and has improved algorithms with more intelligent features to allow for unprecedented camera moves that help realize every creative vision.

DJI originally announced Ronin 2 in April. Customers can now order Ronin 2 through four DJI Flagship Stores and selected DJI Authorized Dealers, with the first shipments estimated to begin in September. In the meantime, Ronin 2 can be experienced through DJI Flagship Stores, selected dealers and rental houses. More product information is available on the DJI website: http://www.dji.com/ronin-2

Watch video