Qualcomm and 360 Discuss Shared Connected Families Vision, Launch 4G Kid Watch Powered by Snapdragon Wear for China

At Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), and 360, one of the largest internet security companies in China, today announced that the two companies are working on 4G kid watches and are launching 360’s first product for this industry, 360 Kids Watch 6S, based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 2100 platform.

The 360 Kids Watch 6S combines the Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform with the 360 OS for Wear operating system, both optimized to meet the evolving needs of connected families. The kid watch is designed to keep children connected with their parents through a range of messaging options including voice calling, text, voice intercom/recording, and 4G/Internet based apps. The parents use their smartphone to stay in touch with their kids and use security-focused real-time positioning capabilities to know where their loved ones are. The integrated 4G multi-mode cellular technology and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) in the Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform, plus 360’s long heritage in the kid watch industry and system-level optimization, makes it possible to support a superior connectivity and private location experience while delivering up to two days’ of battery life (with a 520mAh Lithium Ion Polymer battery).

“360 Kids has been a pioneer in the kid watch segment and has launched a series of kid watch models and SKUs over the last 2-3 years,” said Zhao Jun, chief executive officer, 360 Kids. “The 360 Kids Watch 6S brings together 360’s understanding of kids and parent requirements plus the 360 OS platform for connected families, Qualcomm Technologies’ highly successful Snapdragon Wear 2100, and Borqs’ system design expertise. With the launch of this addition to our kid watch family, and using Qualcomm Technologies’ platform, we are excited to bring new capabilities and experiences to our growing customer base as we transition our portfolio to 4G.”

“The smart wearables industry continues to grow at a strong pace and has begun to hyper-segment with the kid watch representing one of the most interesting opportunities,” said Pankaj Kedia, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “As the kid watch market transitions from 2G to 4G, we have a unique opportunity to deliver much richer user experiences for kids and parents than ever before, and strengthen the communication bonds amongst the family members. The combination of 360’s consumer pulse, Borqs’ system design expertise and Snapdragon Wear 2100, the de-facto standard for 4G kid watches, can not only help accelerate the transition to 4G but can also help realize our vision to transform how families connect, live, work, and play.”

“Borqs has been a pioneer in the fast growing IoT segment over the last few years,” said Pat Chan, chief executive officer, Borqs. “Borqs and Qualcomm Technologies have been leading the charge in the smart wearables industry and we are proud to be one of the premier ODM on the Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform. We are delighted that 360 chose us to make their vision a reality with the launch of the 360 Kids Watch 6S.”

Additional features included in the 360 Kids Watch 6S include:

1.3” TFT LCD with 240 x 240 resolution and capacitive touch

4G multi-mode with support for GSM, WCDMA, FDD-LTE, TDD-LTE, and CDMA, thus ready for all three carriers’ 4G network – China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom

Range of indoor and outdoor location technologies for accurate positioning

Hi-fidelity voice communication and sound interaction amongst family members

High definition 2 mega pixel camera with support for fun stills, video sharing, and remote video monitoring

10x10 ePoP with 512MB LPDDR2 memory and 4GB eMMC storage

G-sensor and vibration motor for a responsive experience

Range of replaceable watch straps

IP65 waterproof level

The 360 Kids Watch 6S are expected to be available in China in July 2017.

Representatives from 360 and Qualcomm Technologies will discuss their shared vision around connected families at the Future Tech Summit, being held in conjunction with Mobile World Congress, on Friday, June 30, 2017.

