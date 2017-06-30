Prelude FLNG begins its journey to Australia

Royal Dutch Shell’s Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility left the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Geoje, South Korea this morning, marking a significant milestone for the project.

The facility, constructed by Technip Samsung Consortium, is being towed to North West Australia, where the next phase of the project will begin.

On arrival at the Prelude offshore gas field, 475 kilometres (295 miles) north-north east of Broome, Western Australia, pre-installed mooring chains will be lifted from the seabed and secured to the facility. Once secure, the hook-up and commissioning process will begin.

Prelude FLNG is an important project in Shell’s portfolio. It will provide liquefied natural gas for customers around the world and generate cash flow that will help drive the performance of Shell’s Integrated Gas business. The safe and reliable start-up of Prelude’s operations will be the project team’s focus throughout the next phase. Cash flow from the project is expected in 2018.

Background on the Prelude FLNG project can be accessed by following this link: http://www.shell.com/about-us/major-projects/prelude-flng.html

For film and images covering the milestone, please visit the Prelude sail away site. www.shell.com.au/preludemedia