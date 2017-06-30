The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; Announces Plans for November Investor Day

The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release second quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 9 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.

The company also announced it will hold an Investor Day at its headquarters in Atlanta on Thursday, Nov.16, 2017. Presentations will be given by CEO James Quincey and other members of the company’s senior leadership team. In-person attendance for this event is by invitation only. A more detailed agenda and dial-in information will be provided at a later date.

The webcast and presentation materials for these events will be available at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. A downloadable file will also be available within 24 hours after the earnings call and the investor day on the company’s website.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest total beverage company, offering over 500 brands to people in more than 200 countries. Of our 21 billion-dollar brands, 19 are available in lower- and no-sugar options to help people everywhere more easily control added sugar. In addition to our namesake Coca-Cola drinks, some of our household names around the world include: Ades soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater, and Zico coconut water. At Coca-Cola, we’re serious about making positive contributions to our world. That starts with reducing sugar in our drinks and bringing new and different drinks to people everywhere. It also means continuously working to reduce our environmental impact, creating rewarding careers for our associates, and bringing economic opportunity wherever we operate. In fact, together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people around the world. For more information, visit our digital magazine Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow The Coca-Cola Company on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.