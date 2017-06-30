The battery in the frame

The eBike has transformed into a “lifestyle product” – in which design plays an increasingly important role. And Bosch eBike Systems is setting the pace: for Model Year 2018, the market leader is presenting the PowerTube 500, a battery which can be integrated into the frame of the bicycle. The PowerTube 500 combines modern design with first class Bosch technology for eBikers who prefer a clean and timeless look.

New design dimension: PowerTube 500 combines style with efficiency

Bosch’s new eBike battery can be integrated into the frame of a pedelec and is thus invisible from the outside. This widens the range of options available to bike designers, manufacturers and end consumers considerably.

The PowerTube 500 combines style and practicality. As Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBike Systems, explains: “The eBike has established itself as a means of transport with a high degree of public acceptance. Integrated design, in particular, is becoming increasingly important. With the PowerTube we are setting new standards for pedelec users.”

The PowerTube 500 can be built into different types of frames and is therefore suitable for a wide range of cycles – from city bikes and roadsters to eMountain bikes. The battery can be removed from the top, bottom or side. A two-stage mechanism ensures complete safety and easy handling when the battery is being inserted or removed: when unlocked, the battery clicks out of the frame by about two centimetres and can easily be handled. A safety device prevents the battery from falling out. The battery is also optimally protected by the frame. Alternatively, the PowerTube 500 can be charged directly on the bike. The recesses on the upper side can be used for a bottle holder or for design trims. The surface of the PowerTube 500stands out with a high-grade anodised aluminium in black.

Maximum compatibility with Bosch product lines

The integrable battery has a capacity of approximately 500 watt hours (Wh); it measures just 349 x 84 x 65 millimetres and weighs only around 2.8 kilograms. The PowerTube 500 has an impressive power density and is one of the lightest batteries currently on the market. The new lithium-ion battery is also available in combination with DualBattery: if it is installed horizontally by the manufacturer, the lower tube can be used for an additional frame battery or a bottle holder, for example. The PowerTube 500 is compatible with all of Bosch eBike Systems’ product lines.