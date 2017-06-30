Engineer Inspires Young Girls in Latest "Who Makes a Honda" Video

Kristina Kennedy, a senior engineer with Honda R&D Americas, Inc. served as a Quality Project leader and brought the voice of the customer to the new Odyssey team

Kristina Kennedy, a senior engineer and quality project leader with Honda R&D Americas, Inc. in Ohio, is the latest subject of the What Makes a Honda is Who Makes a Honda video series. Kennedy helps bring the voice of the customer to the product development team to enhance Honda products like the all-new 2018 Odyssey.

“Diversity of thought is going to make us all stronger, it’s going to make us all better, it’s going to make our products better,” said Kennedy. “Customers that we serve don’t all use a car in one way, so it’s important for our product development team to relate to those different voices and reflect that to our products.”

Four years ago, Kennedy helped create a network of female Honda engineers to help connect the women of the company. Her goal was to help the women find a mentor and meet new people.

In her spare time, Kennedy enjoys volunteering for her daughter’s Girl Scout troop. She often incorporates science, engineering and math activities into her troop meetings. Kennedy says she is inspired by their ’nothing is impossible’ mindset.

The What Makes a Honda is Who Makes a Honda video series focuses on Honda associates who live out Honda’s commitment to The Power of Dreams, a global theme that encourages Honda associates to conceive ideas that will create new value for customers and society and then show the determination required to bring those dreams to life. In addition, the video series spotlights the inspiring efforts of Honda associates in their work and in the community.

Watch video: What Makes a Honda is Who Makes a Honda

