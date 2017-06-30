Dow and DuPont Provide Update on Merger

The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) and DuPont (NYSE:DD) jointly provided an update on the status of the anticipated merger of the two companies.

The Boards of Directors of both companies reiterate their support of the merger agreement. In addition, as announced, both Boards support a comprehensive portfolio review for DowDuPont, which is intended to assess current business facts and leverage the knowledge gained over the past year and a half to capture any material value-enhancing opportunities in preparation for the intended creation of three industry-leading companies.

The Boards have jointly commenced the review and have engaged McKinsey & Co. to assist the companies in this assessment. The lead independent directors of each company are working together to oversee the process. The DowDuPont Board is expected to review the results soon after the merger closes.

“The management teams and directors of both companies are in regular dialogue with our shareholders, and we have undertaken significant preparation work in advance of the close,” said Jeff Fettig, Lead Director of Dow. “As a collective board we are committed to delivering maximum, long-term shareholder value by ensuring that each of the intended companies will have clear focus, an appropriate capital structure, a distinct and compelling investment thesis, scale advantages, and focused investments in innovation to better deliver superior solutions and choices for customers.”

“Dow and DuPont leadership are committed to maximizing the tremendous value creation potential of the merger and anticipated spins,” said Alexander (Sandy) Cutler, Lead Director of DuPont. “Our review will provide an in-depth look at the portfolio mix and alignment across divisions to ensure we capitalize on all value-enhancing opportunities. The output of the review will be an immediate focus for the DowDuPont Board following merger close. If the results of our review demonstrate there is net greater long-term value creation to be realized through a change in the portfolio, it will be pursued.“

The companies reaffirmed their expectation to close the merger in August 2017, with the intended spin-offs to occur within 18 months of closing.

Additional information is available at www.dowdupontunlockingvalue.com.

ABOUT DOW

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines the power of science and technology to passionately innovate what is essential to human progress. The Company is driving innovations that extract value from material, polymer, chemical and biological science to help address many of the world’s most challenging problems, such as the need for fresh food, safer and more sustainable transportation, clean water, energy efficiency, more durable infrastructure, and increasing agricultural productivity. Dow’s integrated, market-driven portfolio delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to customers in 175 countries and in high-growth sectors such as packaging, infrastructure, transportation, consumer care, electronics, and agriculture. In 2016, Dow had annual sales of $48 billion and employed approximately 56,000 people worldwide. The Company’s more than 7,000 product families are manufactured at 189 sites in 34 countries across the globe. References to ”Dow“ or the “Company” mean The Dow Chemical Company and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Dow can be found at www.dow.com.

ABOUT DUPONT

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders, we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit www.dupont.com.