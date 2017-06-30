CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union’s Home Run Reading Challenge Encourages Literacy, Financial Education with Cash Rewards

CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union is encouraging youth to read and learn about responsible money management this summer. Through the Home Run Reading Challenge, youth will be able to earn money for reading books about personal finance.



CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union provides a list of personal finance-related books for children ages 3 to 12. Parents can then download a reading log, have their child complete it and return it to CommonWealth One by August 31, 2017.



Participating youth will be awarded $5 for each book they complete and will earn a $5 bonus (for a total of $25) if they “hit a home run” and read four books. The reward money will be deposited into the reader’s youth account at CommonWealth One. More information and the reading list are available at www.cofcu.org/grow-learn/youth-programs/home-run-reading-challenge.



Close to 60 students participated in the Home Run Reading Challenge in 2016, the program’s first year. The students earned more than $1,400.



Feedback from parents in 2016 was overwhelmingly positive. One parent stated, “My children were very motivated to read financially-themed books because of the summer reading promotion sponsored by CommonWealth One FCU. This is one of the family-based incentives that keep your customers loyal! Thank you to CommonWealth One for being so creative in devising ways to involve the ENTIRE FAMILY in financial conversations.”

Educating youth and all members of CommonWealth One is a core component of the credit union’s mission. The Credit Union National Association (CUNA) honored CommonWealth One through the Desjardins Financial Education Awards program in the youth category. The NCUA started the Desjardins program as a way to honor credit union leaders working to educate members.



About CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union

Since 1944, CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, has grown to become one of Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia’s top credit unions. CommonWealth One is a full-service, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to being its members’ lifetime financial partner. CommonWealth One has branches in Washington, D.C., and in Alexandria and Harrisonburg, Virginia, including at James Madison University.

