Intertops & Juicy Stakes Celebrate Independence Day with Free Hands & July Casino Quest

To the excitement of Independence Day fireworks, parades and barbeques, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes are adding 20 free hands on casino games this July 4th. They’re also giving a $50 bonus to players that win the July Casino Quest.

In addition to their busy poker rooms, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes also offer slots and table games from World Match, Lucktap and Betsoft. To collect their twenty free casino bets, players simply play any of the Lucktap games such as Blackjack, video poker, Caribbean Stud and Casino Hold’em.

Each player will get 20 free bets, each worth $1, and can win up to $250 in free bet bonuses. There is a 15X wagering requirement on free bets.

Later next week, players can win another $50 by conquering the July Casino Quest. Players that hit a designated set of Blackjack and Video Poker hands (Aces and Faces, Deuces Wild, Tens or Better and Double Joker Poker ) will be credited instantly. Natural Blackjacks and Clubs Blackjacks as well as straights, two-pairs and a Full House in video poker are required to get the July Casino Quest bonus.

$50 July Casino Quest

To qualify for $50 bonus players must hit:

Natural Blackjack (1X)

Clubs Blackjack (5X)

3 Blackjacks (1X)

Two pairs with five cards (1X)

Straight (5X)

Full House (1X

A Natural Blackjack is an Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit. A Hearts Blackjack is a natural blackjack, all suited hearts. Two pairs is two cards of a matching rank and another two cards of a different matching rank and one side card. A Straight is five cards in numerical sequence, any suit. A Full House is a pair and three of a kind.



Players from anywhere in the world are welcome to play poker, slots and casino table games at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes.