Bedside Manner Examined by Counselling Expert

Many wellness practitioners underestimate positive communication, how it impacts on the client, the industry, and ultimately their own business. Establishing a secure connection with a person is fundamental to the change process. Good interpersonal skills are a necessary asset for any medical or psychological professional. Supporting clients to achieve life-enhancing measures is important.

Treat the person, not the problem, and then a session becomes more focal, more personalized and has potential to create positive change in the person’s life with far-reaching consequences, says Katina Gleeson. Simply questioning someone and giving advice can be experienced by the client as confronting, clinical, and can trigger a defensive state unless a positive therapeutic relationship is present.

Ways to foster a more interpersonal environment are to focus and give people the undivided attention they deserve because their story, history, and concerns are valid and real. Use this focused attention to be observant, and ensure privacy and confidentiality. Open the floor to any questions they may have and offer reassurance. Choose your words wisely as things like bad news or even good news are subjective and open to personal interpretation. Make sure your body language is open and comfortable as a tense posture might create anxiety in a person, making them fearful to discuss what’s on their mind; and above all do your utmost to be non-judgemental as it takes an immense level of vulnerability to open up to a wellness practitioner.

Following this advice, consultations and sessions should go smoothly, facilitating and building the bonds of a trusting therapist/ client relationship.

About Katina Gleeson

Katina is a Mental Health Accredited Social Worker, Clinical Hypnotherapist and Master Practitioner in Neuro-Linguistic Programming; in a private practise operating in Hawthorne, Queensland. Alongside over 30 years in social work, she also facilitates teaching and workshops all over the country. She’s been hosting workshops for over 10 years and has assisted thousands of clients and other therapists in actioning positive change in their lives and the art of positive communication. Katina has a passion for the evolution of neuroplasticity and an unshakeable belief in people’s capacity for change. Katina facilitates sessions all over the globe with Skype.

To learn more about Katina, please visit her website: http://www.focushypnotherapy.com.au/