It’s all in the Eyes

Professional therapists and neuro specialists have known for some time the link between the two. However, it is the adaption of this science to therapies that is showing positive results in patients and attracting industry excitement. Andrea says therapists can benefit from introducing these therapies into their practice.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, nearly three million Australians live with depression and/or anxiety, which affects their well-being, personal relationships, career, and productivity. Andrea Lane treats such issues and reports that these neuro- related therapies are highly effective with positive reports from clients.

One such therapy is VER or Visual Emotional Repatterning system, a Bi-lateral 5 Eye Movement process with efficacious outcomes for clients, says Andrea. The process is a type of bilateral eye movement therapy that taps into the Limbic system to process emotional events that assist in the re-wiring of the brain to change a person’s response to a given situation. This also assists in the mindbody connection of the human body. The limbic system is a group of interconnected structures that mediate emotions, learning, and memory.

Andrea has facilitated several workshops designed to train other therapists, assisting them in growing their cache of skills which ultimately benefits the client seeking assistance. Andrea has seen significant results from her clinic particularly in treating life issues, relationships, anxiety and depression amongst many others. The process has also had great results for those clients who find discussing trauma at length to be taxing and emotionally re-traumatising, as VER has the potential to overcome communication hurdles.

About Andrea

Andrea Lane is an accredited Hypnotherapist, Psychotherapy practitioner and author who specialises in transforming lives for emotional, physical and mental wellbeing. Utilizing the wealth of knowledge gained from her career in the mental health, disability, and natural therapies sectors Andrea is paving the way for therapists all over the world to access the Visual Emotional Repatterning system, otherwise known as V.E.R.- The Bilateral 5 Eye Movement Process.

Andrea Lane consults, either at her Woodford practice or via Skype for national and International clients. To ensure that her clients receive the best service possible Andrea has developed a range of individualised programs to suit their needs, that range from 4 to 6+ sessions or three, six, twelve months programs.