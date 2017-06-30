Hazardous Waste Testing in California to Prevent Costly Fines and Legal Proceedings

In May, the Los Angeles Daily News published an article about legal challenges facing two business owners of a recycling company. According to the article, the two men are facing close to 20 charges filed by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

The business recycles scrap metal, appliances, electronics and other materials. The owners face charges due to a number of alleged environmental issues, including the improper handling and disposal of asbestos, lead, copper, cadmium, zinc and other potentially hazardous materials. The Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) had reportedly visited the facility on three separate occasions before the case was referred for prosecution. If convicted, the pair could face more than 11 years in jail and over $400k in fines.

“There are state and federal laws in place that businesses must follow when handling regulated materials,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “Failure to follow these laws could not only jeopardize the health and safety of workers, it could also threaten neighbors, the environment and result in costly fines and even jail time.”

