A New Tale of Action, Adventure, and Suspense Enthralls Readers

With its remarkable characters and realistic and well-researched storyline, Ordainment Betrayal shines the spotlight on the horrifying business of human trafficking. It will also let thriller enthusiasts experience action and adventure.

Dennis Quiles shows mastery of the art of thriller and suspense in his gripping third novel, Ordainment Betrayal. Dark, twisted, and Machiavellian, this tale is not for the faint of heart.

Ex-naval intelligence officer turned private investigator Jack Steele grapples with a tragic twist to what would have been a promising new beginning of his life when a fleeing boy encounters him and his fiancée outside a restaurant. Two men in hot pursuit promptly start a gun battle. A cruel trick of fate leaves him with a dead fiancée and a showdown with human traffickers. He is then unwittingly pulled into the dark and dangerous world of organized crime. On top of this, he has to take on the powerful Catholic Church and a deranged pedophile priest. Can Jack succeed in his heroic endeavors?

Ordainment Betrayal

Written by Dennis Quiles

Paperback | $14.95

Hardcover | $24.95

Kindle | $1.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Dennis Quiles has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in business administration. He is the director of global security for one of the world’s largest multinational corporations, aided by his experiences as a military veteran and an accomplished professional of the protection business. He and his wife have three children. They currently reside in Illinois.