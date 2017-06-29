Steinberg Analog House Release

Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH announced the release of Analog House, the latest expansion pack in the assorted line of VST Sound Instruments Sets. The electronic press kit for Analog House is available at: www.steinberg.net/epkanaloghouse.

Ideal for House music productions, Analog House boasts progressive synthesizer sounds which are tailored to the widely acclaimed Retrologue 2 virtual analog synthesizer, available in the Cubase Pro 8.5 and Cubase Artist 8.5 music production systems, the Absolute 2 collection and as standalone instrument for other VST and AU compatible hosts.

Produced together with Vandalism, a Poland-based label specializing in synthesizer sounds, patches and sample packs, Analog House comprises 150 intricately programmed presets for leads, bass, pads and effects that lean heavily on the many effects, modulators and arpeggios provided in the second iteration of Retrologue.

Matthias Quellmann, senior marketing manager at Steinberg, commented: “Analog House gives a new perspective on Retrologue 2 and impressively demonstrates how versatile the synth can sound when it comes to up-to-the-minute electronic productions.” Visit www.steinberg.net/analoghouse for details on Analog House.

Availability and pricing

The VST Sound Instrument Set Analog House is exclusively available through the Steinberg Online Shop for 24.99 euros, including German VAT.Key features

150 carefully selected sounds for Retrologue 2

Leads, bass, pads and FX presets dedicated to cutting-edge productions for tropical house, deep house and electro

Presets incorporate new arpeggiator and effect programmings in Retrologue 2

