Verizon congratulates Brendan Carr on nomination as FCC Commissioner

President Donald Trump announced plans to nominate FCC General Counsel Brendan Carr as a member of the Federal Communications Commission. The following statement should be attributed to Will Johnson, Verizon senior vice-president, federal regulatory and legal affairs:

“Brendan Carr is an excellent choice for the Federal Communications Commission. With years of experience at the Commission, he has a deep knowledge and understanding of the critical issues that impact our industry. He’ll hit the ground running on vital issues such as encouraging deployment of 5G and next-generation networks, promoting public safety, and closing the digital divide.

“Mr. Carr is a dedicated public servant with a strong commitment to market-oriented policies that will foster innovation and investment. We expect him to play an important role as the agency helps usher in a new era of innovation and opportunity in the broadband and communications space.”