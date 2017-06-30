Stay-at-Home Mom Wins Record-Breaking $315,124 Jackpot at Slotland

A stay-at-home mom hit the jackpot at Slotland last week, winning $315,124 on one spin of the Open Season slot. This is the largest pay out ever for the casino’s frequently-hit site-wide progressive jackpot.



Debra J., who’s enjoyed a little “me time” playing slots a few times a week for a long time now, said she’s had lots of decent wins over the years but never been quite this lucky.



“Gosh, there’s so many things I’ve dreamed of doing if I ever won like this!” the excited winner told a Slotland customer service rep. “We’ll do some practical stuff, I guess, like put money aside for the kids, do some fixer uppers, pay some bills. But then we’ll do some fun stuff too, like throw a party and spoil ourselves with some new goods. And I’d love to do a trip around the world!”



Most of Slotland’s real money online slots are tied to one progressive jackpot. When players place a qualifying bet (usually a minimum of $5), a portion of it goes into the progressive jackpot fund. They’re then eligible to win on that spin. This is the first time that the jackpot has been won on the Open Season slot where a five Bears with max bet wins the jackpot.



Open Season, which launched during Slotland’s 17th birthday celebrations last year, is a hunting-themed game featuring free spins and mystery cash bonuses. Occasionally, a hunter appears on the screen and shoots at non-winning symbols on the reels, replacing one of them with Double Wild symbol.



Although it’s come close a few times, like when an American dad won $266,800 playing Carnival, this is the first time Slotland’s jackpot has gone over $300,000. Slotland’s sister-site, WinADayCasino.eu, also has a site-wide progressive jackpot, currently nearly $200,000 and overdue for a hit.



