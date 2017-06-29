Hasselblad partners with Fotografiska in Stockholm to open its first Hasselblad branded store

Hasselblad and Fotografiska represent and showcase the world’s best photography. The collaboration will enable Hasselblad and Fotografiska to provide access to a full range of Hasselblad cameras, while also sharing their joint knowledge on the expertise and art of photography. The two companies will also partner to host inspirational photography workshops to help develop both amateur and professional photographers’ skills.

Johan Åhlén, Chief Marketing Officer of Hasselblad, said: “Our cameras were born from a love of photography and we are excited to partner with Fotografiska to spread our passion and inspire a more conscious world through the power of photography. Our new store and workshops represent our commitment to Hasselblad users and our desire to enhance the future of photography.”

Per Broman, founder of Fotografiska, said: “We are honoured to collaborate with an iconic Swedish camera brand like Hasselblad on the opening of its first store. We share the same values and devotion for photography and together with Hasselblad’s renowned technical excellence and creative vision, we aim to welcome photography enthusiasts around the world. It is a perfect match for our 535 000 guests who visit us every year for inspiration via the very inclusive art form of photography.”

The shop will be located at the entrance of Fotografiska, an international meeting place where everything revolves around photography. The museum has an exhibition space of 2,500 square meters, and features four major exhibitions per year and approximately 15-20 minor exhibitions. Past exhibitions have showcased the work of Annie Leibovitz, David LaChapelle, Anton Corbijn as well as Hasselblad ambassador’s Erik Johansson, Hans Strand and Cooper & Gorfer.

To discover more about the collaboration, visit fotografiska.eu/Hasselblad.

About Hasselblad

Founded in 1941, Hasselblad is the leading manufacturer of medium format cameras and lenses. Hasselblad cameras are renowned for their iconic ergonomic design, uncompromising image quality and Swedish craftsmanship. For over half a century Hasselblad cameras have captured some of the world’s most iconic images – including the first landing on the moon – and helped shape the way we look at the world through genuine photographic artistry. Trusted by NASA and used by the greatest photographers in the world, Hasselblad continues to create products with uncompromising image quality that inspire.

The Hasselblad H Camera System with its professional lens family and unique advancements is widely acknowledged as the most comprehensive digital camera system of its kind available today. Hasselblad was the first to launch the fully integrated medium format camera system incorporating the latest in CMOS sensor technology. In 2016 Hasselblad launched the H6D, a technological feat with an all new electronic platform, delivering superior craftsmanship and image quality. Later the same year, Hasselblad introduced the world’s first mirrorless digital medium format camera – the X1D.

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hasselblad is a global brand with offices in New York, London, Tokyo, Paris, Copenhagen and Hamburg with distributors throughout the world.

Follow Hasselblad on Instagram: www.instagram.com/hasselblad_official

Follow Hasselblad on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hasselblad

Follow Hasselblad on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Hasselblad

Follow Hasselblad on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/hasselblad

Follow Hasselblad on YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/HasselbladAS

Follow Hasselblad on Weibo: www.weibo.com/hasselbladofficial

About Fotografiska

Fotografiska opened to the public in May 2010, with an exhibition by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz and is one of the world’s largest venues for photography. No ordinary museum, Fotografiska is an international vibrant meeting place with inspiring world-class photography exhibitions at its heart and core.

Fotografiska’s mission to make accessible both established and cutting-edge photography, for knowledge and to experience the infinite expressions and meanings of photography. We have shown more than 150 exhibitions to date, including the work of iconic masters such as David LaChapelle, Helmut Newton, Sarah Moon and Andres Serrano, but also exhibit new upcoming photographers.

Our 6,500 square metres century-old building, originally designed as a customs house, also houses our internationally awarded restaurant, inspiring event spaces, an acclaimed academy and a shop featuring an extensive selection of photographic books.

We welcome over 535,000 guests per year; we have 10,000+ members, 800+ events, 2,000,000 website visitors, give 180 photography courses annually and have now also started F Nation, a school with courses for professionals where you “Become the best version of yourself” via art, business& tec.

We are one of the world’s leading art institutions on social media with over 300,000 fans on Facebook and 145,000 followers on Instagram.

Fotografiska is a force of positive influence on society, inspiring a more conscious world. Therefore is our price winning food&beverage focused on no waste and saving the planet through serving vegetables with added meat, instead of the opposite. The result: Our restaurant has been named the second-best museum restaurant in the world and our chef Paul Svensson is on the very honourable Plant Forward Global 50-list.

Follow Fotografiska on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fotografiska

Follow Fotografiska on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fotografiska